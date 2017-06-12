DuckTales Reboot Releases New Images and Sets a Premiere Date

The one reboot we can all feel a little excited about is Disney XD’s new DuckTales show, starring David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck, Danny Pudi as Huey, Ben Schwartz as Dewey, and Bobby Moynihan as Louie. The series, created by Matt Youngberg, aims to bring the DuckTales firmly into the 21st century while also preserving the more nostalgic aspects that had fans excited in the first place. Among the changes, however, is a new season arc that introduces a rift between Scrooge and Donald, who are in the middle of an unexplained falling out that will gradually develop as the season progresses.

He’s been a single parent obsessively taking care of the boys, and he’s a little bit overprotective and doesn’t want to take a lot of risks, whereas so much of Scrooge’s success is based on the fact that he’s willing to take risks,” co-producer Francisco Angones explains. “In our world, about 10 years ago, Scrooge and Donald used to go on these big, crazy, rip-roaring adventures, and then they stopped talking to each other, to the point where when we start our show, Huey, Dewey, and Louie don’t even know that the richest duck in the world and this legendary explorer is their great uncle.”

The nephews are also getting a bit of an update, too. While it could be said that the original DuckTales had each of the three boys operate as one part of a bigger picture, the new series hopes to explore their individual personalities a little more, with additional plans to introduce Webby (Kate Micucci), Scrooge’s niece, as a much more significant character.

“Since everyone always says ‘Huey, Dewey, and Louie’ in that exact order, we decided to make that the birth order, and by defining that, we were able to assign traits that fit,” says executive producer Matt Youngberg. “So, Huey’s the oldest, a little more responsible, a little bit brainy. Dewey wants to stand out, and wants to break out of being labeled as just one of a set of three. And Louie is happy being the youngest child — he can slip under the radar.” Youngberg says [Webby] has “a stronger and more unique voice than she ever had before.” Angones adds, “We almost never say ‘the nephews’ or ‘the boys’ — she’s a crucial part of the adventuring team, and they really are this big, weird family. If Huey has Scrooge’s brains, Dewey has Scrooge’s guts, and Louie has Scrooge’s love of treasure, Webby has Scrooge’s heart.”

