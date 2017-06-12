DuckTales Reboot Releases New Images and Sets a Premiere Date

X

REGISTER TO CUSTOMIZE
YOUR NEWS AND GET ALERTS
ON TV

Click the box below to confirm you are over 13, not a robot, and agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms and Conditions
Already have an account? Click here.
No thanks, take me to Geek
X
Customize your news
for instant alerts on
TV
Register below
(it only takes seconds)
Already have an account? Click here.
Click the box below to confirm you are over 13, not a robot, and agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms and Conditions




My
Geek



Search


TV


 

The one reboot we can all feel a little excited about is Disney XD’s new DuckTales show, starring David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck, Danny Pudi as Huey, Ben Schwartz as Dewey, and Bobby Moynihan as Louie. The series, created by Matt Youngberg, aims to bring the DuckTales firmly into the 21st century while also preserving the more nostalgic aspects that had fans excited in the first place. Among the changes, however, is a new season arc that introduces a rift between Scrooge and Donald, who are in the middle of an unexplained falling out that will gradually develop as the season progresses.

He’s been a single parent obsessively taking care of the boys, and he’s a little bit overprotective and doesn’t want to take a lot of risks, whereas so much of Scrooge’s success is based on the fact that he’s willing to take risks,” co-producer Francisco Angones explains. “In our world, about 10 years ago, Scrooge and Donald used to go on these big, crazy, rip-roaring adventures, and then they stopped talking to each other, to the point where when we start our show, Huey, Dewey, and Louie don’t even know that the richest duck in the world and this legendary explorer is their great uncle.”

The nephews are also getting a bit of an update, too. While it could be said that the original DuckTales had each of the three boys operate as one part of a bigger picture, the new series hopes to explore their individual personalities a little more, with additional plans to introduce Webby (Kate Micucci), Scrooge’s niece, as a much more significant character.

“Since everyone always says ‘Huey, Dewey, and Louie’ in that exact order, we decided to make that the birth order, and by defining that, we were able to assign traits that fit,” says executive producer Matt Youngberg. “So, Huey’s the oldest, a little more responsible, a little bit brainy. Dewey wants to stand out, and wants to break out of being labeled as just one of a set of three. And Louie is happy being the youngest child — he can slip under the radar.”

Youngberg says [Webby] has “a stronger and more unique voice than she ever had before.” Angones adds, “We almost never say ‘the nephews’ or ‘the boys’ — she’s a crucial part of the adventuring team, and they really are this big, weird family. If Huey has Scrooge’s brains, Dewey has Scrooge’s guts, and Louie has Scrooge’s love of treasure, Webby has Scrooge’s heart.”

Below, you can see a series of new DuckTales images that showcase each of the classic characters. Everyone from Scrooge to the Beagle Boys gets a chance to show off their new looks:

THE BEAGLE BOYS, MA BEAGLE

GLADSTONE GANDER

MARK BEAKS

FLINTHEART GLOMGOLD

GYRO GEARLOOSE

Be sure to tune into DuckTales this August!

Images: Disney XD, Entertainment Weekly

Source: Entertainment Weekly

Share on Tumblr

0   POINTS
0   POINTS

About Josef Rodriguez

view all posts

Josef is GEEK's resident snob, and that's exactly the way he likes it. At the ripe age of 20, Josef has been writing movie reviews online for closer to a decade than he'd like to admit, and is reaaallly starting to hit his stride. You can find Josef's writing on Medium, VIMOOZ, and other scattered corners of the internet, but if you really want to get to know him, Twitter is the place to be.

DuckTales Reboot Releases New Images and Sets a Premiere Date

This new look might keep even the most skeptical minds at ease.

By Josef Rodriguez | 06/12/2017 01:00 PM PT

News

The one reboot we can all feel a little excited about is Disney XD’s new DuckTales show, starring David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck, Danny Pudi as Huey, Ben Schwartz as Dewey, and Bobby Moynihan as Louie. The series, created by Matt Youngberg, aims to bring the DuckTales firmly into the 21st century while also preserving the more nostalgic aspects that had fans excited in the first place. Among the changes, however, is a new season arc that introduces a rift between Scrooge and Donald, who are in the middle of an unexplained falling out that will gradually develop as the season progresses.

He’s been a single parent obsessively taking care of the boys, and he’s a little bit overprotective and doesn’t want to take a lot of risks, whereas so much of Scrooge’s success is based on the fact that he’s willing to take risks,” co-producer Francisco Angones explains. “In our world, about 10 years ago, Scrooge and Donald used to go on these big, crazy, rip-roaring adventures, and then they stopped talking to each other, to the point where when we start our show, Huey, Dewey, and Louie don’t even know that the richest duck in the world and this legendary explorer is their great uncle.”

The nephews are also getting a bit of an update, too. While it could be said that the original DuckTales had each of the three boys operate as one part of a bigger picture, the new series hopes to explore their individual personalities a little more, with additional plans to introduce Webby (Kate Micucci), Scrooge’s niece, as a much more significant character.

“Since everyone always says ‘Huey, Dewey, and Louie’ in that exact order, we decided to make that the birth order, and by defining that, we were able to assign traits that fit,” says executive producer Matt Youngberg. “So, Huey’s the oldest, a little more responsible, a little bit brainy. Dewey wants to stand out, and wants to break out of being labeled as just one of a set of three. And Louie is happy being the youngest child — he can slip under the radar.”

Youngberg says [Webby] has “a stronger and more unique voice than she ever had before.” Angones adds, “We almost never say ‘the nephews’ or ‘the boys’ — she’s a crucial part of the adventuring team, and they really are this big, weird family. If Huey has Scrooge’s brains, Dewey has Scrooge’s guts, and Louie has Scrooge’s love of treasure, Webby has Scrooge’s heart.”

Below, you can see a series of new DuckTales images that showcase each of the classic characters. Everyone from Scrooge to the Beagle Boys gets a chance to show off their new looks:

THE BEAGLE BOYS, MA BEAGLE

GLADSTONE GANDER

MARK BEAKS

FLINTHEART GLOMGOLD

GYRO GEARLOOSE

Be sure to tune into DuckTales this August!

Images: Disney XD, Entertainment Weekly

Source: Entertainment Weekly

0   POINTS
0   POINTS


About Josef Rodriguez

view all posts

Josef is GEEK's resident snob, and that's exactly the way he likes it. At the ripe age of 20, Josef has been writing movie reviews online for closer to a decade than he'd like to admit, and is reaaallly starting to hit his stride. You can find Josef's writing on Medium, VIMOOZ, and other scattered corners of the internet, but if you really want to get to know him, Twitter is the place to be.

© 2017 EGM Media LLC. All rights reserved. Trademarks belong to their respective owners.